Stuart to Host “Coffee With Katie” After Start of New Year

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Before the legislature heads back to Springfield for the legislative session, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, invites residents to her next “Coffee with Katie” meeting on Saturday, Jan. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at Sacred Grounds Café, located at 233 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

“I hope that with this New Year we can all create resolutions to move our state forward and address the issues that still linger from the last year,” said Stuart. “In the weeks before we return to the Capitol for session, I would like to give all of my constituents a chance to meet with me to discuss the issues important to them.”

Stuart hosts regular “Coffee with Katie” meetings to provide local residents with a casual, informal setting to share their concerns and ideas for state legislation. Stuart’s events are free and open to the public.

“I was fortunate as a first-term Representative to have so many different pieces of legislation signed into law that will benefit not only citizens in the 112th district, but in the entire state of Illinois,” continued Stuart. “I hope that my events during this month will allow constituents to receive valuable information on what is happening within the state and our district.”