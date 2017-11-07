Study based on the book, "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado
"So you feel weighed down with worry?" Philippians :6-7 is the most underlined passage in the Bible.
According to this promise, anxiety comes with life, but it doesn't have to dominate your life.
Pastor David Rose is starting a study based on the book, "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado Tuesdays at 11:00 am!
Please come and join us Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 30 North Sixth Street (Lorena door), Wood River, IL.
Books are available but not required.