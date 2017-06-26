Summer Art Day Camp 2017

Week 1 // BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY //

Session 1A, Ages 5-7 (8:30-11:30am) & Session 1B, Ages 8-12 (1-4pm) // June 26-30

Paint the town red this summer at Jacoby Arts Center. This first week of our summer camp series will be all about the hustle and bustle of the city. From skylines to skyscrapers, students will explore city life using their creative side.

Cost: $99 per session (includes a custom designed and made shirt for each camper)​

Join us Saturday, July 29th at 3:00 pm for a final production and art show featuring all of the student work!​