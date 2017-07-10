Summer Art Day Camp 2017

to Google Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-10 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-10 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-10 08:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-10 08:30:00

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Week 2 // THE ART OF NATURE // 

Session 2A, Ages 8-12 (8:30-11:30am) & Session 2B, Ages 5-7 (1-4pm) // July 10-14

Explore your natural creativity! During this week, all projects will be based on and made with nature. Using natural pigments and organic elements, students will create unique and earth-inspired art.

Cost: $99 per session (includes a custom designed and made shirt for each camper)​

Join us Saturday, July 29th at 3:00 pm for a final production and art show featuring all of the student work!​

Info

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map

Fun for Kids

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-10 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-10 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-10 08:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-10 08:30:00 to Google Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-11 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-11 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-11 08:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-11 08:30:00 to Google Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-12 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-12 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-12 08:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-12 08:30:00 to Google Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-13 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-13 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-13 08:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-13 08:30:00 to Google Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-14 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-14 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-14 08:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Art Day Camp 2017 - 2017-07-14 08:30:00