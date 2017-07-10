Summer Art Day Camp 2017

Week 2 // THE ART OF NATURE //

Session 2A, Ages 8-12 (8:30-11:30am) & Session 2B, Ages 5-7 (1-4pm) // July 10-14

Explore your natural creativity! During this week, all projects will be based on and made with nature. Using natural pigments and organic elements, students will create unique and earth-inspired art.

Cost: $99 per session (includes a custom designed and made shirt for each camper)​

Join us Saturday, July 29th at 3:00 pm for a final production and art show featuring all of the student work!​