Summer Art Day Camp 2017
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Week 3 // IT'S A WILD WORLD //
Session 3A, Ages 5-7 (8:30-11:30am) & Session 3B, Ages 8-12 (1-4pm) // July 17-21
Pounce on the chance to explore the wild side of art. Through multi-media projects and live animal interactions, students will unleash their creative side.
Cost: $99 per session (includes a custom designed and made shirt for each camper)
Join us Saturday, July 29th at 3:00 pm for a final production and art show featuring all of the student work!
Info
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map