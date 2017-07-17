Summer Art Day Camp 2017

Week 3 // IT'S A WILD WORLD //

Session 3A, Ages 5-7 (8:30-11:30am) & Session 3B, Ages 8-12 (1-4pm) // July 17-21

Pounce on the chance to explore the wild side of art. Through multi-media projects and live animal interactions, students will unleash their creative side.

Cost: $99 per session (includes a custom designed and made shirt for each camper)​

Join us Saturday, July 29th at 3:00 pm for a final production and art show featuring all of the student work!​