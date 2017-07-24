Summer Art Day Camp 2017

Week 4 // TAKE CENTER STAGE //

Session 4A, Ages 8-12 (8:30-11:30am) & Session 4B, Ages 5-7 (1-4pm) // July 24-28

Join us in the spotlight as we showcase the art of Theatre. This last week of our summer camp series will have participants develop their own original character through physical, vocal and improvisation games.

Upon completion of the camp, they will perform their character in a short scene during the Closing Reception of our summer art camp series.​

Cost: $99 per session (includes a custom designed and made shirt for each camper)​

Join us Saturday, July 29th at 3:00 pm for a final production and art show featuring all of the student work!​