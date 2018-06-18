The Metro East Lutheran High School tennis team is hosting a Summer Tennis Day Camp

June 18 - June 22, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:00a.m.

6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

The camp is open to boys and girls entering grades 4-8. If you are interested in learning to play tennis, this is the camp for you. A racquet is not even necessary. The cost is $50.00 and includes a t-shirt. There will be attendance prizes at the camp.

Register online at www.melhs.org and click on the activity camp link.