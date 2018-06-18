Summer Tennis Day Camp

to Google Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-18 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-18 09:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-18 09:00:00

Metro East Lutheran High School 6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois

The Metro East Lutheran High School tennis team is hosting a Summer Tennis Day Camp

June 18 - June 22, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:00a.m.

6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

The camp is open to boys and girls entering grades 4-8. If you are interested in learning to play tennis, this is the camp for you. A racquet is not even necessary. The cost is $50.00 and includes a t-shirt. There will be attendance prizes at the camp.

Register online at www.melhs.org and click on the activity camp link.

Info
Metro East Lutheran High School 6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map
Fun for Kids, Sports
to Google Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-18 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-18 09:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-18 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-19 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-19 09:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-19 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-20 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-20 09:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-20 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-21 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Tennis Day Camp - 2018-06-22 09:00:00