Summer Theatre Camp
Alton YWCA 304 E 3rd St, Alton, Illinois 62002
Join us for a FREE week long Theatre Camp
Sponsored by the Alton YWCA and
Alton High School Edible Arrangements Improv Group
For Ages 8 to 13 years
July 10 thru July 14 at the YWCA Gym
10:00 am to 2:00 pm
(bring your lunch!)
Improv games, voice lessons, audition etiquette, acting and dance tips.
Rehearsal Saturday afternoon
Performance Saturday night by the Improv Troop
Free to attend but bring your tips for the Saturday Performance!
Located at the Alton YWCA. Call 618.465.7774 to register.
Info
Alton YWCA 304 E 3rd St, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Fun for Kids