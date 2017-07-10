Summer Theatre Camp

Join us for a FREE week long Theatre Camp

Sponsored by the Alton YWCA and

Alton High School Edible Arrangements Improv Group

For Ages 8 to 13 years

July 10 thru July 14 at the YWCA Gym

10:00 am to 2:00 pm

(bring your lunch!)

Improv games, voice lessons, audition etiquette, acting and dance tips.

Rehearsal Saturday afternoon

Performance Saturday night by the Improv Troop

Free to attend but bring your tips for the Saturday Performance!

Located at the Alton YWCA. Call 618.465.7774 to register.