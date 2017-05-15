Summer Vacation Yoga Special
Summer Vacation Yoga Special
Teachers and college students on break from school can save on yoga this summer!
The Yoga Connection is offering a summer special – 10 classes for just $80. Offer good May 15 through August 15; must show school ID to qualify for the discount.
The Yoga Connection is located at Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr. Alton across from JC Penney.
Visit theyogaconnection.me for a class schedule or call 618-467-8827 or 618-462-3900 for more information.
