Summer Vacation Yoga Special

Teachers and college students on break from school can save on yoga this summer!

The Yoga Connection is offering a summer special – 10 classes for just $80. Offer good May 15 through August 15; must show school ID to qualify for the discount.

The Yoga Connection is located at Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr. Alton across from JC Penney.

Visit theyogaconnection.me for a class schedule or call 618-467-8827 or 618-462-3900 for more information.