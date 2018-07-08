Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill

to Google Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-08 16:00:00

Great Rivers Tap & Grill 3800 Homer Adams Parkway , Alton, Illinois 62002

Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill

Every Sunday in July

4:00pm to 8:00pm

Great Rivers Tap and Grill

3559 B College Ave.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-1220

Calling all musicians... Amateurs and Pros! Grab your instrument or your voice and share your musical talents with other musicians from across the riverbend area. These jam sessions will occur every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public! P.A. system and mics will be provided.

Info
Great Rivers Tap & Grill 3800 Homer Adams Parkway , Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
618-462-1220
to Google Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-08 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-15 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-15 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-15 16:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-15 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-22 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill - 2018-07-29 16:00:00