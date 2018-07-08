Sunday Jam Sessions at Great Rivers Tap & Grill
Great Rivers Tap & Grill 3800 Homer Adams Parkway , Alton, Illinois 62002
Every Sunday in July
4:00pm to 8:00pm
Great Rivers Tap and Grill
3559 B College Ave.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-1220
Calling all musicians... Amateurs and Pros! Grab your instrument or your voice and share your musical talents with other musicians from across the riverbend area. These jam sessions will occur every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public! P.A. system and mics will be provided.
