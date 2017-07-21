Sunset at the Vineyards
Grafton Winery The Vineyards 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd , Grafton, Illinois 62037
Friday, July 21, 2017
6:00pm to 9:00pm
(618) 786-3004
Bring your picnic baskets and a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the gorgeous sunset at the Vineyards. This is a great opportunity to get some friends together and enjoy a quiet evening together. Bring a card game or sit around and let the stresses from the week wash away. We hope to see you soon!
Admission
Free
Info
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation