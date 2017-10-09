Supporting Self Determination
Gift of Voice 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Gift of Voice is pleased to present our: Recovery Support Series
Advocacy Health & Wellness Mentoring Professional Responsibility
Each session will be held at Gift of Voice on Mondays from 3:00-4:30pm.
Contact: office@giftofvoice.com to register.
Donations are appreciated to help support operations.
www.giftofvoice.com
Advocacy
October 9, 2017…………..………..…..…...Supporting Self Determination
Trenda Hedges, Illinois Mental Health Collaborative