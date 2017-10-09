Supporting Self Determination

Gift of Voice 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Gift of Voice is pleased to present our: Recovery Support Series

Advocacy Health & Wellness Mentoring Professional Responsibility

Each session will be held at Gift of Voice on Mondays from 3:00-4:30pm.

Contact: office@giftofvoice.com to register.

Donations are appreciated to help support operations.

Advocacy

October 9, 2017…………..………..…..…...Supporting Self Determination

Trenda Hedges, Illinois Mental Health Collaborative

Gift of Voice 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Counseling & Support Groups
