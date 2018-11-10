× Expand https://www.griefshare.org/ GriefShare - Surviving The Holidays

No matter what the circumstances, grief recovery is a painful process. We want you to know about a special seminar we’re sponsoring to help people face the holidays after the loss of a family member or close friend. “Surviving the Holidays” will be held Saturday morning, November 10, 2018 starting at 8:00 a.m.

The seminar features guest speakers and video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.

You’ll discover • what emotions to expect during the coming days, • how to prepare for the holidays, • how to manage relationships and holiday socials, and • how the holidays can help you heal.

In addition to a light breakfast and take home items, those who attend will also receive a free book with over 30 daily readings providing additional insights and ideas on holiday survival. We understand how deeply grief and loss hurt people and families, and we simply wanted you to know about our upcoming seminar.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or if you would like more information. We would welcome the opportunity to meet you. FREE Reservations are requested to insure food and seminar material for all. Chaplain Marc Lane (618) 465.HELP (4357)

Please use Calvary's lower lobby (Gym) entrance to access our "Surviving The Holidays" community-wide seminar. Reservations requested by Sunday, October 28, 2018.