SWIC TO HOST MANUFACTURING DAY WITH LOCAL INDUSTRIES

What: See first-hand how Southwestern Illinois College and local industry are changing the future of manufacturing at the Manufacturing Day Open House.

Hear Illinois State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, speak about the importance of technical education and filling manufacturing jobs.

Tour the SWIC Industrial Technology Center, see demonstrations of CNC machines and robotic welders, try virtual welding and 3-D printing and meet more than 30 local manufacturers.

Who: More than 1,200 local high school students are scheduled to attend. The event is free and open to the public.

When: Oct. 13th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road

Why: The event will showcase new technology, educational programs, career opportunities, products and services in manufacturing.

Contact: For additional information about Manufacturing Day, visit swic.edu or call the SWIC Technical Education Division at 618-931-0600, ext. 7476.