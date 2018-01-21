Swing Dance with Miss Jubilee!

Join The Rogue Theatre Co and Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers for a Sunday afternoon of swing, hot jazz, and amazing food!

Doors open at 3pm in the beautiful event room at The Old Bakery Beer Co. Rogue's Swing Dance instructor, Elizabeth Hagenlocher, will teach a FREE swing lesson from 3:30-4 and then Miss Jubilee takes the stage from 4-7!

Come to dance or just to enjoy a delicious appetizer buffet, cash bar, and the incredible 40's swing sounds of Miss Jubilee. To allow plenty of space for dancing, tickets are limited so buying early is recommended. Parking for this event is in the OBB overflow lot at the Family Services Parking lot right next door.

$30 pp/$20 senior 65+

Family Friendly

Food is included in ticket price

Tea and Water is provided

*Cash* Bar Only

Tickets can be purchased in advance for will call or at the door: https://squareup.com/store/the-rogue-theatre-co/item/miss-jubilee-and-rogue-swing-dance-event