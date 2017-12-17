Swing Dance at Rogue

Info:

Join Elizabeth Hagenlocher at Rogue Theatre inside the Milton Schoolhouse every Sunday for four weeks to learn the basics of East Coast swing. Each class will introduce the same easy, basic steps and couples can build at their own pace. Join at any time during the 4 week session. $10 per dancer, come with a partner or come alone. Maevas Coffee closes at 3 so come early and grab a drink and treat and then head upstairs. The hour lesson starts at 3:30 and music will play until 5 to facilitate practice. Ages 13+