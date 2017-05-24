Tai Chi
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois
Tai Chi
Wednesday Evenings 7-9 p.m.
Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome!
Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear.
Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100.
Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session.
If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.
Info
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map