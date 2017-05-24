Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9 p.m.

Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome!

Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear.

Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100.

Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session.

If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.