Tailgate Sale at the Alton Farmers’ Market

Saturday, October 20, 2018

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Corner of Landmarks and Henry

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-1016

The Tailgate Sale will be held in the parking lot adjacent to the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry St. on Sat, Oct. 20th, 2018 from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Anything along the lines of yard sale items, products from home-based businesses, etc. may be sold on Tailgate Sale days at the Market. Registration fee is $10, please pay your fee on-site with cash or check/money order made out to Alton Main Street.