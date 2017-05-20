Tailgate Sales

Corner of Landmarks and Henry Corner of Landmarks and Henry , Alton, Illinois 62002

Cash in on unwanted goods, make a buck or

find a bargain. We also welcome the sale of

crafts, antiques, and specialty items!!!

DATE: May 20th and September 30th

TIME: 7:00 A.M. TO 12:00 P.M.

PLACE: Corner of Landmarks

and Henry St.

$10.00 per Parking Spot

ADVANCE REGISTRATION

REQUIRED

*FREE

ADMISSION

Corner of Landmarks and Henry Corner of Landmarks and Henry , Alton, Illinois 62002

Fashion & Trunk Shows, Sale

618-463-3580

