Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat
Von Dell Gallery & Studios 102 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095
You are invited to join us for an evening of worship and Zentangle(R)-inspired art at Von Dell Gallery & Studios in Wood River.
In a worshipful work format, we will explore the story of Jesus' Appearance to Mary Magdalene the morning of the Resurrection and respond to it through Zentangle(R)-inspired prayer art.
Feel free to bring a friend (or two!). All supplies will be provided. Come, and celebrate the joy of discovery!
*A Place of Grace is supported by offerings. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and electronic offerings are all gratefully received.
