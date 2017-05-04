Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat

to Google Calendar - Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat - 2017-05-04 18:00:00

Von Dell Gallery & Studios 102 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095

You are invited to join us for an evening of worship and Zentangle(R)-inspired art at Von Dell Gallery & Studios in Wood River.

In a worshipful work format, we will explore the story of Jesus' Appearance to Mary Magdalene the morning of the Resurrection and respond to it through Zentangle(R)-inspired prayer art.

Feel free to bring a friend (or two!). All supplies will be provided. Come, and celebrate the joy of discovery!

*A Place of Grace is supported by offerings. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and electronic offerings are all gratefully received.

We'll see you there!

Info

Von Dell Gallery & Studios 102 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

618-410-5060

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat - 2017-05-04 18:00:00