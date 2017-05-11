Tangling with Scripture: A Prayer Art Retreat

Discover the joy of Zentangle(R) and Zentangle(R)-inspired prayer art as we explore the story of Jesus' Appearance to Mary Magdalene and what it has to say to us today. Retreats are structured around a worshipful work format. No artistic experience is needed (and in fact, it's more fun if you DON'T have artistic experience)! All supplies will be provided.

*A Place of Grace is supported by offerings. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and electronic offerings are all gratefully received.