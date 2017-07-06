Tangling with Scripture

Come, spend time with God in community and respond to Scripture through art. These Zentangle-inspired art retreats unfold in a worshipful work format and offer opportunities for the artist living inside you to find expression in ways you never knew were possible! Feel free to bring friends! The more, the merrier!

In an effort to be a good steward of A Place of Grace resources and VonDell's space, I am asking that you RSVP here or to VonDell Gallery & Studios or by emailing juliegvillo.aplaceofgrace@gmail.com by 6:00 p.m. on July 5th, so I can be sure there will be participants in attendance before making the trip. Thank you for your cooperation!

A Place of Grace is supported by offerings. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and electronic offerings are all gratefully accepted.