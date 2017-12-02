Taste of Chocolate in Grafton
Grafton Winery and Brewhaus 300 W. Main Street, Grafton, Illinois
Saturday, December 02, 2017
11:30am to 3:00pm
Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the annual Taste of Chocolate. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grafton Winery.
Holiday River Walk
Shop local merchants for holiday specials!
Enjoy hot chocolate and goodies.
Listen to Christmas carolers in the park and around town!
Don't forget to bring your camera!
Admission
Taste of Chocolate: T.B.A.
Grafton Winery and Brewhaus 300 W. Main Street, Grafton, Illinois View Map
