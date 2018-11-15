Taste of Downtown

Thursday, November 15, 2018

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Argosy Casino Alton

#1 Piasa St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-1016

Eat, drink and be merry!

Sample a variety of Downtown Alton's local flavors from your favorite downtown dining and drinking establishments.

The cost is $15 per person.

For more information, call (618) 463-1016.