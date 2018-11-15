Taste of Downtown

to Google Calendar - Taste of Downtown - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Downtown - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Downtown - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Downtown - 2018-11-15 17:00:00

Argosy Casino 1 Piasa Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Taste of Downtown

Thursday, November 15, 2018

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Argosy Casino Alton

#1 Piasa St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-1016

Eat, drink and be merry!

Sample a variety of Downtown Alton's local flavors from your favorite downtown dining and drinking establishments.

The cost is $15 per person.

For more information, call (618) 463-1016.

Info
Argosy Casino 1 Piasa Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Taste of Downtown - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Downtown - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Downtown - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Downtown - 2018-11-15 17:00:00