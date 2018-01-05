Stuart to Host Income Tax Savings Seminar

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – To help local taxpayers understand state tax exemptions and credits and learn ways to potentially save more of what they earn this tax season, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting an income tax informational seminar on Friday, Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

“I voted against the income tax increase because I know how much families are struggling to make ends meet in this economy,” Stuart said. “Taxpayers deserve to learn how they can maximize the amount of money they keep from their earnings. This free seminar is an opportunity to learn from the experts of exemptions and credits that are available to help reduce your tax burden.”

Representatives from the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability and the Taxpayers’ Federation of Illinois will be available to discuss cost-saving tax credits and exemptions that are available. The event is free and open to the public.

“I will continue to fight for middle-class working families in any way I can, which includes providing seminars such as these to make sure that residents are not paying more than they need on their income taxes,” Stuart continued. “I hope all who are able to attend gain valuable information on ways to save money on their income taxes.”