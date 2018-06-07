Teen Advisory Group

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Teen Advisory Group

Thursday, June 7  —  4-5 PM; 2001 Delmar Ave

 The Teen Advisory Group are volunteers ages 13-17 who want to make the library a better place for teens! 

Suggest books, make displays, plan events, and more! 

Meetings are the first Thursday of the month from 4-5pm.

Interested?  Call 618-452-6238 ext 755 for more information or to sign up!

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
