Teen Advisory Group
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Teen Advisory Group
Thursday, June 7 — 4-5 PM; 2001 Delmar Ave
The Teen Advisory Group are volunteers ages 13-17 who want to make the library a better place for teens!
Suggest books, make displays, plan events, and more!
Meetings are the first Thursday of the month from 4-5pm.
Interested? Call 618-452-6238 ext 755 for more information or to sign up!
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Meeting