Thanksgiving Day Buffet

November 23, 2017

10:30am-1:30pm

Reservations Recommended

Adults $22

Seniors $21

Children under 12 $12

Children under 5 FREE

Best Western Premier Alton-St.Louis Area Hotel

618-462-1220

3559 College Ave

Alton, IL 62002

www.bwpremieralton.com

Roast Turkey with Gravy

Pasta with Chicken, Bacon & Smoked Gouda

Catfish w/Spinach Bacon Stuffing

Carved Ham & Prime Rib

Assorted Specialty Salads

Caesar Salad

Vermont Autumn Salad

Cranberry Relish

Vegetable & Cheese Display

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Sweet Potatoes Casserole

Old Fashioned Corn Bread Stuffing

Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy

Cranberry Pecan Orzo Pilaf

Vegetable Medley

Coffee & Tea

Assorted Desserts

Top Your Own Cheesecake Station

Strolling Musicians to enjoy while

you dine - This year STEVE DAVIS as "Elvis"