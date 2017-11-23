Thanksgiving Day Buffet
Best Western Premier Alton-St.Louis Area Hotel 3559 College Avenue , Alton, Illinois 62002
November 23, 2017
10:30am-1:30pm
Reservations Recommended
Adults $22
Seniors $21
Children under 12 $12
Children under 5 FREE
618-462-1220
3559 College Ave
Alton, IL 62002
www.bwpremieralton.com
Roast Turkey with Gravy
Pasta with Chicken, Bacon & Smoked Gouda
Catfish w/Spinach Bacon Stuffing
Carved Ham & Prime Rib
Assorted Specialty Salads
Caesar Salad
Vermont Autumn Salad
Cranberry Relish
Vegetable & Cheese Display
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Sweet Potatoes Casserole
Old Fashioned Corn Bread Stuffing
Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy
Cranberry Pecan Orzo Pilaf
Vegetable Medley
Coffee & Tea
Assorted Desserts
Top Your Own Cheesecake Station
Strolling Musicians to enjoy while
you dine - This year STEVE DAVIS as "Elvis"