Thanksgiving Feast
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Thanksgiving Feast
Thursday, November 23, 2017
11:00am to 5:00pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Come out and let us do the cooking as you and your family enjoy our Thanksgiving Feast. We’ve got all of the Turkey Day traditions plus so much more, you’re bound to go home with full bellies and great memories. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.
Admission
Children 0-3: FREE
Children 4-11: $10.95
Adults 12 & Up: $28.95