Thanksgiving Feast

Thursday, November 23, 2017

11:00am to 5:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Come out and let us do the cooking as you and your family enjoy our Thanksgiving Feast. We’ve got all of the Turkey Day traditions plus so much more, you’re bound to go home with full bellies and great memories. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.

Admission

Children 0-3: FREE

Children 4-11: $10.95

Adults 12 & Up: $28.95