The $1 Million Shootout is BACK!

Join us the week of July 17, 2017, for a chance to win a $1 million hole-in-one prize!

For only $1 per shot, contestants will have an unlimited number of chances to qualify each day.

Open Qualifying will take place Monday, July 17, 2017, to Friday, July 21, 2017, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Top 5 finishers each day will reach the semi-finals on Saturday, July 22, with five finalists being chosen for a chance at the $1 million prize!

Closest to the pin winner from each qualifying day will win a prize courtesy of Rolling Hills Golf Course.