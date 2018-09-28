The All 60s Party, a tradition in the Alton area, will once again be held at Mac's Time Out, 315 Belle Street, with a "warm up" party the night before.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Chez Marilyn, 119 West 3rd Street, the warm up party will feature music from the Smokin' Oldies Band.

On Sept. 29, the All 60s Party kicks off at 6 p.m. at Mac's with street food available through the Time Out kitchen. Live music will include a performance by the Nightlife Band. The Alton High School Class of 1968 and Marquette Class of 1963 have their reunions on the same night and will join the All 60's Party as well.