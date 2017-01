Sunday, February 12 - The Art of the Bar-Be-Que presented by Mike Radosevich and Chris Bohnemeier co-owners of Code 3 Spices in downtown Collinsville. They will explain basic techniques, rubs and best cuts of meats for the backyard bar-be-que. They will also talk about competition and what judges look for in great bar-be-que. This Discovery Session will be held at Villa Marie Winery, 6633 E. Main, Maryville from 1:00-3:00 PM.