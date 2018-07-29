The Beach Boys Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys

An Evening With the Beach Boys: July 29

Good vibrations will be sliding all along the Alton riverfront when the original Boys of Summer take the stage at the LIberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Sunday, July 29.

There will be "Fun, Fun, Fun" with the "Rock and Roll Music" of Mike Love, Bruce Johnston and the rest of the Beach Boys. Enjoy the "Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys" with their 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits.

Gates open: 6:30 p.m. p.m.

Admission : VIP $125; Reserved $55 & General Admission $43.50

The amphitheater is located at #1 Henry St. in Alton, Ill.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No coolers allowed. Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

FAQ

Q: How much does it cost per ticket? A: Prices vary per event/concert. Please check out specific concert/event for prices.

Q: What's the difference in VIP, Premium, Pit and General Admission seats? A: Each concert has designated ticketed areas. Check each concert for ticket information.

Q: Am I allowed to bring in my own beverages/bottles? A: You are allowed to bring in one, unopened bottle of water per person.

Q: Am I allowed to bring in my own snacks? A: No. There will be concession stands.

Q: Do children need tickets to enter the concerts? A: Yes. Only children under 5 are free.

Q: Can I bring my dog or cat? A: Nope, no pets are allowed.

Q: When can I enter the Amphitheater? A: There will be entrances set up at Riverfront Park.

Q: Can I buy tickets in advance? A: Yes. You can purchase tickets at the Alton Regional CVB (200 Piasa St., Alton), The Fox Theater St. Louis (527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis) or online through MetroTix.com. Each event has a link for ticket sales.

Q: Where can I park? A: There is parking available at Riverfront Park.