The Bonbon Plot at Jacoby Arts Center

Saturday, February 24, 2018

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

The Bonbon Plot returns to the Jacoby Arts Center stage to perform of bossa nova, Latin jazz, modern French jazz, new takes on American songbook favorites, and original compositions with an indie twist. Featuring vocalist/bassist Janet Buchanan, guitarist Will Buchanan, and drummer Keith Bowman, The Bonbon Plot performs regularly on top-tier stages throughout the greater St. Louis area, including recent performances at The Dark Room, Evangeline's Music House, and Das Bevo. "We're thrilled to be back at Jacoby," says guitarist Will Buchanan. "The stage, the lights, the great audience, the art on the walls, the whole vibe - Jacoby is one of our favorite places to perform."