The Captial Steps

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

FIRST TIME AT THE WILDEY THEATRE - One of the most recognized political comedy shows in the country, Capitol Steps brings some much needed bipartisan humor into the field of American politics. The Capitol Steps has a punchline for all the latest headlines, and there is plenty of material this year. A regular on national television including NBC, CBS, ABC, and PBS and public radio, Capitol Steps has become a national sensation. Join The Capitol Step as they dig into the headlines of the day, and they created song parodies & skits which conveyed a special brand of satirical humor.

Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance

