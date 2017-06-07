The Chosen Ones in Concert

Google Calendar - The Chosen Ones in Concert - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Chosen Ones in Concert - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Chosen Ones in Concert - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Chosen Ones in Concert - 2017-06-07 19:00:00

First Baptist Church in Wood River 300 E. Lorena Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095

First Baptist Church of Wood River will host The Chosen Ones in concert this Saturday, June 10, at 7 PM.

This is a free concert, a love offering will be taken to help cover expenses.

The church is located at 300 E Lorena Ave in Wood River.

Please call 618-254-6652 for more information

Info

First Baptist Church in Wood River 300 E. Lorena Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

618-254-6652

Google Calendar - The Chosen Ones in Concert - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Chosen Ones in Concert - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Chosen Ones in Concert - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Chosen Ones in Concert - 2017-06-07 19:00:00