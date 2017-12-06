The Dark Web: Meeting for Parent of Teens

You are invited to our monthly Resources for Restoration luncheon.

Presenter : Dar Bryant, Dream Center Director

Topic: The Dark Web and it's impact on our society and our your teenager!

If you are a parent of a teenager, if you work with teenagers or Families who have teenagers. You don't want to miss this meeting!!!!

When: Wednesday, Dec 6th, 2017 from 11:30am-1:00pm

Where: The Dream Center of Alton is located on the property of River of Life Family Church at the address below.

Be sure to bring plenty of flyers , brochures, and business cards.

Itinerary : 11:30- 11:55 Mix and Mingle (Network Time)

11:55 Announcements

12:00 Prayer and Lunch

12:30 Presentation

12:50 Q&A

1:00 Guest Announcements ( Everyone will have an opportunity to make any announcement you may have)

We will try to time it so we are finished by 1:15.

Of course you are welcome to hang around as long as you like after to the meeting to mix, mingle and make new connections.

We do ask two things.

1.) Please try to arrange your schedule so that you can stay until the end of the meeting.

2.) Because of the fact that our room is designed for ambience, everyone’s voice carries. So please out of respect for others. Please refrain from talking when the speaker is speaking.

If you are planning to attend please RSVP by e-mailing me directly so I can get a good count for lunch.

This is our Last meeting of the of 2017!!!!

Dar Bryant

Center Director

The Dream Center of Alton

3401 B Fosterburg RD , Alton, IL 62002

dbryant.dreamcenter@gmail.com

618-612-8422 618-433-8850