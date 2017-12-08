The Devil's Passion performed by Bankside Rep
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Friday, December 08, 2017 – December 17, 2017
7:30pm to 10:00pm
(618) 462-5222
The Devil's Passion
by Justin Butcher
American premiere! This thought-provoking, one-man "passion play" presents the story of Jesus through the eyes of Satan. And he's not happy.
GA: $15
Student: $10
Theater & Dance