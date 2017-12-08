The Devil's Passion performed by Bankside Rep

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

The Devil's Passion performed by Bankside Rep

Friday, December 08, 2017 – December 17, 2017

7:30pm to 10:00pm 

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

General Admission: $15 Thursdays, $20 Fridays and Saturdays

Student Admission with valid ID: $10

The Devil's Passion

by Justin Butcher

American premiere! This thought-provoking, one-man "passion play" presents the story of Jesus through the eyes of Satan. And he's not happy.

Admission

GA: $15 

Student: $10

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Theater & Dance
