The Devil's Passion performed by Bankside Rep

Friday, December 08, 2017 – December 17, 2017

7:30pm to 10:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

General Admission: $15 Thursdays, $20 Fridays and Saturdays

Student Admission with valid ID: $10

The Devil's Passion

by Justin Butcher

American premiere! This thought-provoking, one-man "passion play" presents the story of Jesus through the eyes of Satan. And he's not happy.

