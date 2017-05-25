Developing A Creative Economy: The Entrepreneurial Artist

Developing a creative economy with The Entrepreneurial Artist

Alton Main Street is teaming up with Jacoby Arts Center, Volunteer Lawyers & Accountants for the Arts, and The Mission Center L3C to continue our educational series for creative entrepreneurs.

Together we are committed to helping artists and other creatives take their businesses to the next level of success in Downtown Alton.

The Entrepreneurial Artist on Thursday, May 25, 2017, from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m. If you want to develop or launch your creative business, this workshop is for you. Alice Layton, director of education atThe Mission Center L3C, will use the lean canvas business plan model to explain how to discover your customer and your market the same way entrepreneurs do.