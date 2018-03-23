The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill
Bluff City Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Friday, March 23, 2018
Starting at 7:00pm
(618) 433-8288
Back the Blue!
Come enjoy a night of music and dancing at this year's Mustache March 4 P.D. at Bluff City Grill. The Glendale Riders will be taking the stage from 7 p.m. to midnight. Don't forget about the Mustache Contest!!
All proceeds support local police departments.
Click here to buy tickets & shirts online.
Admission
$20 in advance
$25 day of
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Food & Drink