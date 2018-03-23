The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill

Google Calendar - The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill - 2018-03-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill - 2018-03-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill - 2018-03-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill - 2018-03-23 19:00:00

Bluff City Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill

Friday, March 23, 2018

Starting at 7:00pm

Bluff City Grill

424 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 433-8288

Back the Blue!

Come enjoy a night of music and dancing at this year's Mustache March 4 P.D. at Bluff City Grill. The Glendale Riders will be taking the stage from 7 p.m. to midnight. Don't forget about the Mustache Contest!!

All proceeds support local police departments.

Click here to buy tickets & shirts online.

Admission

$20 in advance

$25 day of

Info
Bluff City Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Food & Drink
Google Calendar - The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill - 2018-03-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill - 2018-03-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill - 2018-03-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill - 2018-03-23 19:00:00