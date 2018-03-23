The Glendale Riders at Bluff City Grill

Friday, March 23, 2018

Starting at 7:00pm

Bluff City Grill

424 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 433-8288

Back the Blue!

Come enjoy a night of music and dancing at this year's Mustache March 4 P.D. at Bluff City Grill. The Glendale Riders will be taking the stage from 7 p.m. to midnight. Don't forget about the Mustache Contest!!

All proceeds support local police departments.

Click here to buy tickets & shirts online.

Admission

$20 in advance

$25 day of