Discover Nature and Identify Birds at “The Great Backyard Bird Count” at the Gateway Arch Grounds Collect scientific data, see wild birds, and learn about natural and cultural history on February 17th

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service invites visitors of all ages on a winter adventure to explore the Gateway Arch’s renovated “backyard” and connect with nature at The Great Backyard Bird Count at the Gateway Arch grounds on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Launched in 1998, the Great Backyard Bird Count is a worldwide citizen science initiative to create a snapshot of birds all across the globe and answer “big picture” questions about what’s happening to bird populations over time. Last year more than 160,000 people participated from more than 130 countries.

The Great Backyard Bird Count at the Arch will feature special programs focusing on birds and their life cycle, the importance of citizen science and bird watching, and one of our greatest natural resources: the Mississippi River. Opportunities to tour the park grounds for optimal bird watching and bird counting opportunities will be available. Danny Brown, a freelance wildlife photographer who specializes in Missouri animals, will lead discussions about his experience photographing birds; and John Miller will discuss Purple Martins and the importance of providing their habitat.

Other activities include: a special Citizen Science Junior Ranger badge and activity sheet, interactive stations featuring bird skulls and adaptations, and group oil painting of a John James Audubon print led by National Park Ranger Tony Gilpin.

“Hosting The Great Backyard Bird Count at the Gateway Arch allows bird watchers of all ages and skill levels to not only explore nature at the Gateway Arch’s renovated park grounds, but also help scientists collect data on inhabiting birds in the area such as eagles, robins and sparrows,” says Rhonda Schier, Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation at Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

This event is made possible by the National Park Service and Audubon Center at Riverlands, in partnership with Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Jefferson National Parks Association and The City of St. Louis Mayor’s Office of Sustainability.

WHAT: Great Backyard Bird Count

WHEN: Saturday, February 17, 2018; 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Gateway Arch Park Grounds

COST: Free and open to all ages

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Attendees will meet at the south leg of the Arch. Staff will walk them to birding stations at times below. All other activities will take place in the Gateway Arch Visitor Center. Presentations will take place in the Tucker Theater inside the Arch Visitor Center.

9:15 a.m.: First bird count group departs for Arch grounds exploration

10:00 a.m.: Presentation by Danny Brown in the Tucker Theater

10:15 a.m.: Second bird count group departs for Arch grounds exploration

10:45 a.m.: Presentation by John Miller in the Tucker Theater

11:00 a.m.: Third bird count group departs for Arch grounds exploration

11:30 a.m.: Presentation by Danny Brown in the Tucker Theater

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EVENT: Please email Peter Hovey, peter_hovey@partner.nps.gov