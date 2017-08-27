The Great Godfrey Triathlon

Sunday, August 27, 2017

Gates open at 5:30am | 7:00am to 11:00am

Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

The Village of Godfrey will host its third annual Great Godfrey Triathlon in the end of August 2017. All athletes are encouraged to participate in this swimming, biking, and running competition. The course will consist of a open swim in the pond at Glazebrook Park, a 14 mile bike race through picturesque Godfrey and a 5K trail run.

Early race packet pick up will be available on Friday, August 25 from 3 - 4:30 pm at the Hunter & Johnson Law Office, 5213 Mae Dr., Godfrey. Packets will also be available for pick up on the day of the race beginning at 5:30 am onsite.

Awards will be handed out for the top three male and female finishers in each age division in addition to the top overall male and female finishers. The Great Godfrey Triathlon is participating in the muniTri series in association with Fleet Feet.

Entry fee includes a souvenir t-shirt and complimentary lunch. Lunch will be available for purchase for guests and spectators. Please contact the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at (618) 466-1483 for additional information.

Ages 12 and up

Admission

$50 per participant (No refunds)

$60 per participant day of