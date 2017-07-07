THE GREATER ALTON TATTOO EXPOSITION with DARK HORSE ARTWORKS

4:00-10:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, & Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Jacoby Arts Center—627 E. Broadway.

Tickets are $10 to this live tattoo exhibit, where attendees are encouraged to interact with and take photographs of the 20+ models placed throughout the gallery. Must be 18 years of age or older to attend.

For more info, please contact Thomas Allred at 973-8382 or uniquephoto09@yahoo.com