The Harmans Presented by Greater Alton Concert Association

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Starting at 7:30pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

Join us for an evening of musical talent at the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College.

The Harmans will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. With special guests "You Cna't Beat Experience" Jazz Band. Presented by Greater Alton Concert Association.

Silent auction and raffle will be held in the lobby!

Tickets on sales at the following locations:

G.A.C.A (618) 466-4222.

Harmans (618) 278-4422.

Maneke Jewelery (1633 Washington Ave., Alton)

Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau (200 Piasa St., Alton)

Admission

$20 in advance

$25 at the door