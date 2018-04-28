The Harmans presented by Greater Alton Concert Association
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Starting at 7:30pm
Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College
5800 Godfrey Rd
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 468-3270
Join us for an evening of musical talent at the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College.
The Harmans will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. With special guests "You Cna't Beat Experience" Jazz Band. Presented by Greater Alton Concert Association.
Silent auction and raffle will be held in the lobby!
Tickets on sales at the following locations:
G.A.C.A (618) 466-4222.
Harmans (618) 278-4422.
Maneke Jewelery (1633 Washington Ave., Alton)
Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau (200 Piasa St., Alton)
Admission
$20 in advance
$25 at the door