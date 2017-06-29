The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club Meeting

Eagles Nest Restaurant 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois

The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold their monthly breakfast meeting on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto beginning at 9:00 a.m.

It will be election of officers and annual dues of $25.00 will be taken.

Eagles Nest Restaurant 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois

618-656-7593

