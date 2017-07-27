The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club Meeting
IBEW Local 649 3945 Humbert Rd., Alton, Illinois 62002
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club Meeting
Our July 27, 2017, meeting will be a tour of the IBEW Founders Museum in St. Louis at 10:00 a.m.
Meet at the Hall to carpool to St. Louis. We will be eating lunch at Pappy's Smokehouse, 3106 Olive Street afterwards.
For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.
Info
IBEW Local 649 3945 Humbert Rd., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Meeting