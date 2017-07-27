The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club Meeting

Our July 27, 2017, meeting will be a tour of the IBEW Founders Museum in St. Louis at 10:00 a.m.

Meet at the Hall to carpool to St. Louis. We will be eating lunch at Pappy's Smokehouse, 3106 Olive Street afterwards.

For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.