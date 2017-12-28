The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club Monthly Breakfast Meeting

Frank's Restaurant 132 W Macarthur Drive, Cottage Hills, Illinois

The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold their monthly breakfast meeting on Thursday, December 28 at Franks Restaurant, 132 W. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills beginning at 9:00 a.m.  Join us for a morning of food and friendship.  For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 656-7593.

Frank's Restaurant 132 W Macarthur Drive, Cottage Hills, Illinois
618-656-7593
