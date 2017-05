Kevin Lucas Marimba Band at Jacoby Arts Center on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL. (618) 462-5222.

For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

Please note that seats are limited for this event.

Admission: $10 per person