The Last Honky Tonk Music Series at Jacoby Arts Center

Friday, August 11, 2017

7:30pm to 10:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

The Jacoby Arts Center has been selected as an Official Venue for the Last Honky Tonk Music Series, a nationwide roots music series hosting shows in over sixty venues across America. The first official show will be on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 7:30PM and will feature national touring artists Daryl Wayne Dasher, Jill Kinsey and Craig Gerdes.

On August 11, patrons will hear the incredible songs and stories of high caliber artists Daryl Wayne Dasher, Jill Kinsey (Nashville, TN) and Illinois Native Craig Gerdes (Pattonsburg, IL). The evening promises to be one of great times, great music in an atmosphere of fostering new friendships and community spirit. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Daryl Wayne Dasher back to perform at Jacoby, and so look forward to hearing the additional artists on the bill," says Penelope Schmidt of the Jacoby Arts Center. “We're honored to be selected as a venue for the Last Honky Tonk Music Series, as we align with the values of the Last Honky Tonk Music Series in celebrating live music, regional heritage and the practice and appreciation of the arts in our community." Showtime is 7:30PM. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or on line at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

