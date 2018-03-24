The Light Kids Conference
Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, Illinois 62294
Saturday, March 24th
We're inviting all first - fifth grade kids to The Light Kids Conference!
The purpose of the Light Kids Conference is to get kids excited about the faith and the walk with Jesus. The event will be held Saturday, March 24 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. The registration cost per child covers the program, lunch and snacks. It's going to be a great day!
For more information, contact 618.667.6241
info@kidsconference.org or visit www.kidsconference.org
618.667.6241