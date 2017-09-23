The Lincoln Place Heritage Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23, 2017, at the Lincoln Place Community Center at 822 Niedringhaus Ave.

The festival celebrates numerous ethnic cultures of Lincoln Place such as Bulgaria, Armenia, Hungary, Mexico and Macedonia. There will be displays of Lincoln Place photos and historical artifacts, quilts and costumes of Eastern Europe and there will be activities such as face painting, balloon craft and a magic show.

The festival is open to the public and admission and parking are free of charge. For more information, contact the Lincoln Place Heritage Association at 451-2611.